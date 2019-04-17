MP’s support shs 389 billion CCTV Camera loan

By Moses Kyeyune.

Members of the House Committee on National Economy have unanimously supported the move for the government to borrow up to USD 104m (Ushs 389b) from the Standard Chartered Bank, to fund the extension of national CCTV Camera cover.

The request presented in September 2018 is aimed at financing the second phase of installing the cameras.

The CCTV cameras and related security equipment for installation will be supplied by a Chinese company Huawei and Ply Technologies.

While appearing before the committee early today, the minister of state for Internal Affairs Mario Obiga Kania, has defended the need to have the loan cleared so as to expand the CCTV Camera cover.

Key priorities, Obiga says, include highways and municipalities, in the bid to reduce crime.