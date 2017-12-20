Mp’s Sseggona and Wilfred Nuwagaba arrested

By Moses Kyeyune:

Two opposition lawmakers, Medard Lubega Sseggona of Busiro East and Ndorwa East’s Wilfred Nuwagaba have been arrested this afternoon and taken to an unknown destination.

The members have been arrested after a 30 minute scuffle at the main gate of Parliament as they attempted to access parliament to serve the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga with an injunction against #Agelimit debate..

Earlier six lawmakers that were suspended early this week had secured an injunction challenging the Speaker’s decision to suspend them.

When they arrived at the Parliament entrance, police denied them access to the precincts of parliament, prompting them to hand their injunction to Sseggona and Nuwagaba who were still denied entrance to parliament and after persistence were arrested and taken to an unknown destination.