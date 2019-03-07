MP’s reject offices outside Parliament building

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has decried tendencies by some members who have rejected offices outside the main premises of the Parliament building.

Most of the MPs who have declined to take up annexed offices are mainly former chairpersons and vice chairperson of committees who have since lost their leadership positions.

Without stating the names, Kadaga has asked the members to take up the offices, whose presence is supported by tax payers back.

Parliament is currently composed of 459 members who cannot be accommodated at the main complex.