MPs quiz Otafiire, Rukutana on comprehensive constitutional reforms

By Moses Kyeyune.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire has been tasked to explain why electoral reforms are presented in piece meal.

The minister flanked by Deputy attorney general, Mwesigwa Rukutana has been appearing before the House Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Members including Bugweri County’s Abdu Katuntu, Asuman Basalirwa of Bugiri Municipality and Mwenge County’s Aston Kajara pressed the ministers on why they have failed to present a comprehensive review of the Constitution.

In his response, Otafire says that the exercise requires more than a year and cannot stand in the way of the electoral reforms.