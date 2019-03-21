MP’s question 280 million rent paid to NSSF

By Moses Kyeyune.

Members of Parliament on the Public Accounts Committee have questioned the manner in which 280 million was paid to NSSF as rent by the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity.

The MP’s note that the payment was made without a tenancy agreement and fear that the Directorate does not know the extent of its obligations, and whether the terms and conditions were being adhered to.

The committee also raised concerns over the continued failure of the Uganda Land Commission to fast track the processing of the tenancy agreement worrying that due to economic changes, there was a possibility of making ambiguous payment as of 2017.

The lawmakers want the Commission to expedite the processing of the tenancy agreement with NSSF so as to establish clear terms of payments and save tax payers from what they call risky transactions.