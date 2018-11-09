Mps probe “unfair” school charges

By Moses Kyeyune.

Members of Parliament on the Education and Sports Committee have resolved to investigate schools regarding what they called unfair charges.

Top on the agenda is to scrutinize compliance levels with directives issued by the ministry of education, according to Kiruhura Ditrict Woman MP Sheila Mwine who chaired the committee.

The resolve comes after a meeting with officers from the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights who petitioned parliament, challenging high tuition and non-tuition fees charged by government aided schools.

The including the Busia Municipality’s Geoffrey Macho, Hellen Adoa and Maria GorretiAjilongo agreed that there is need to probe schools and ministry officials about extra charges inform of “school requirements” that far exceed what is necessary.

The MPs have also vowed to extend the same probe to private schools which they said hide unnecessary costs in school requirements, sometimes surpassing what is charged as tuition.