MPs pass seven year term

Members of parliament have approved the provision for a seven year term

Through the majority “ayes” lawmakers have accepted to extend their term to 2023.

Despite resistance from Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi and Masaka Municipality\s Mathias Mpuuga, the MPs voted by the committee recommendation.

The committee also recommended that the president’s term be changed through a referendum to also run for seven years.

317 have voted in favour of the motion. 97 of the members voted against while only two members abstained.

28 NRM MPs voted against the Bill

Two people, the Speaker and her deputy do not qualify because they Chair Parliament while 16 Mps did not vote