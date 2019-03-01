MP’s Otto and Among ready for ISO Probe

By Moses Kyeyune.

Aruu County South MP Samuel Odonga Otto and Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among have expressed their willingness to appear before the Internal Security Organisation to respond to bribery allegations.

The government ombudsman in a letter dated February 19, 2019 directed the Director of internal security organisation Gen Kaka Bagyenda to commission an inquiry into alleged corrupt tendencies by a number of MPs on the House committee of COSASE.

The two Mps, Otto and Among were cited in the cash trading during the committee investigations on Bank of Uganda.

They says however that the IGG’s allegations are misplaced and that they are willing to be investigated whenever called upon.