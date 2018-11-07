MPs make U-turn on GMO Bill, concede to M7 objections

By Moses Kyeyune.

Legislators on the Parliamentary Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation have changed their positions on the GMO Bill and considered proposals suggested by President Museveni, Daily Monitor has established.

This comes after President Museveni declined to sign the Bill into law in December 2017, citing lack of clarity in the legislation.

Parliament had earlier on October 4, 2017, passed the Bill for an Act entitled the “Bio-safety” Act, 2OI7.

Museveni, in his four paged letter dated December 21, 2017 expressed concern that the law had in the first place not been clearly named, saying that “Bio-safety” means “genetic engineering.”

In a fresh report to parliament seen by K-FM, the committee has accepted to go by the President’s recommendations.

Regarding the name of the Bill for in instance, the MPs report that, “the Committee reconsidered this concern and found it necessary to align the title to the contents of the Bill” with the new title being “The Genetic Engineering and Bio-safety Act, 20l8.”

The report is due for debate tomorrow.