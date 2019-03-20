MP’s hit at Museveni for siding with Madhvani

By Moses Kyeyune.

A section of MPs both from the opposition and the ruling party have criticized President Museveni for rejecting the Sugar Bill that was recently passed by Parliament.

The MP’s allege that the president is siding with sugar conglomerate, Madhvani of Kakira limited, Uganda’s leading sugar manufacturer.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament today, the lawmakers including Bugabula South MP Maurice Kibalya, Butambala County’s Muhammed Muwanga Kivumbi and Bujumbura County MP Fred Tiryamuhweza say that the president’s reaction is on purely personal grounds.

They have vowed to maintain their position on the bill, which outlawed the zoning of sugar cane markets.

The President communicated his decision not to assent to the bill at a retreat of NRM Parliamentary Caucus n Kyankwanzi on Friday.

Turyamuhweza, is the shadow minister for Trade and Industry.