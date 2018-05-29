MPs – Govt’s decision to declare three days of mourning not necessary

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

As the country continues to mourn the death of 22 people who perished in Friday’s grisly accident that occurred in Kiryandongo, some Members of Parliament have expressed mixed views on government’s decision to declare three days of mourning.

On Sunday, the government declared three days of mourning in honor of those who perished in this accident.

However, according to Kassanda North MP, Patrick Nsamba and Lugazi Municipality MP Isaac Ssozi, it was not necessary especially because the country has been experiencing various calamities like the murder of women, kidnaps and landslides that have gone unnoticed.