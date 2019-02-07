MP’s give Kiwanda ultimatum to apologize to Ugandans

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Members of parliament on the parliamentary forum for Children have given the tourism minister Godfrey Kiwanda up to Tuesday next week to cancel the newly launched miss curvy contest and apologize to Ugandans or else they move a censor motion against him.

The minister’s newly launched initiative which added curvy and sexy Ugandan women to the list of tourism products to attract tourists has since been met with a lot of criticism.

Now addressing journalists at parliament, the Kasambya county MP Gaffa Mbwatekamwa accused Kiwanda of promoting sex tourism using his new initiative.

Meanwhile the chairperson of the forum Bernard Atiku said much as the contest is unique in its nature, it is not well thought, unwelcome, immoral and unconstitutional.

He also said it segregates the small women who have no flesh.