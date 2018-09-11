MPs express mixed reactions on President Museveni’s address

By Moses Kyeyune.

Members of Parliament have expressed mixed reactions on the president Museveni’s address to the nation.

In his address last evening Museveni hinted on the restoration of Local Defence Units to combat insecurity.

He also took a swipe on the civil society which he accused of destabilizing the country through sponsoring demon rations.

Now some MPs inducing those from the ruling party such as Dokolo South’s OkotOgong and Lwemiyaga County’s Theodore Sekikubo say the president was only being escapist.

Meanwhile Isingiro North’s Stephen Kangwagye says that the president was spot-on.