MP’s do not care about ordinary Ugandans

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

The district education officer of Lyatonde district Mr Alfred Mutebi has lashed out at Member of Parliament for not caring about problems affecting Ugandans.

He made his anger known at a pre-budget meeting organized by FOWADE with a theme “who is out who is in”.

According to him, MPs are the ones who are in and Ugandans who voted for them are the ones whom they have left out.

He says compared MPs salary scale to that one of teachers yet they are the ones dealing with moral upbringing of children in schools.