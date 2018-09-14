Mps demand investigation into alleged increase of crime against them

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Members of Parliament have tasked the parliamentary commission to investigate the alleged increasing cyber-crime against MPs.

This issue was raised by Obongi County MP Kaps Hassan Fungaro who said that several members have had their communication systems hacked into leaving them insecure.

He said thorough investigations must be done and MPs should be secured as they are at risk of being defrauded.

Earlier, several members had complained of their bank accounts being hacked into and their money stolen.