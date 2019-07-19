MP’s criticize M7’s wealth creation campaign

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Opposition legislators have poked holes in the current wealth creation tours by the president Yoweri Museveni.

Museveni has been on a nationwide drive to spur a serious conversation with leaders and the masses on the question of creating wealth and kicking out household poverty.

Now the Nakawa Member of Parliament Michael Kabaziguruka says the wealth creation drive by the president is just a political move aimed to campaigning early ahead of the 2021 elections.

He adds that they expect nothing from Musveni’s wealth creation campaign since similar initiatives have failed to yield fruit.

President Museveni has however often insisted that Operation Wealth Creation is on course to transform the lives of Ugandans through improved Agricultural production.