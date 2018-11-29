MPs call for amendment of employment act

By Moses Kyeyune.

MPs under the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association have urged government to expedite the amendment of the employment act 2006 to roll out strict adherence to anti sexual violence policies.

The MPs have been speaking to the press at parliament as part of the activities to mark the 16 days of activism against gender based violence.

Kamwenge woman MP Dorothy Nshaija who is also the treasurer of the association says that one in five of the women has experienced sexual violence compared to 8 percent in men, thus the urgent need for the law.

Like Nshaija, Mitooma district MP Jovah Kamateeka says the government should bring back the marriage and divorce bill for consideration.