MPs blocked from accessing safe house

By Risdel Kasasira

Members of Parliament have been blocked from accessing a safe house in Kyengera, which is allegedly being used by the Internal Security Organisation to torture people.

The MPs, who had gone to the site on Tuesday morning, led by the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, Nantume Egunyu Nantume, were told by the one of the soldiers guarding the facility that they don’t open for “whoever goes there”.

Ms Nantume said it was an “on spot visit to the safe houses” run by ISO.

The MPs have been investigating alleged human rights abuses by the ISO. The Director General of ISO Col Kaka Bagyenda is expected to appear before the committee tomorrow to explain the alleged torture of people in the safe houses.

Kyadondo East Memeber of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, who is a member of the committee said: “This on spot visit further exposes the human rights abuses by these ISO operatives who have been arresting people in a gangster style.”

Kawempe North MP, Latif Ssebagala said: “We shall leave no stone unturned. These human rights abuses should be exposed.”