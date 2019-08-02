MPS blast Gen Tumwiine over “we fought” remark

By Moses Kyeyune

A section of members of Parliament have asked security minister Gen Elly Tumwine to save them from lamentations of how he sacrificed and fought for the country.

The MPs including Busia Municipality MP Godfrey Macho and Bugweri County’s Abdu Katuntu were responding to submission by the Minister, who kept emphasizing the sacrifice he took during the five year NRA war.

Tumwine has been appearing before the Committee of Rules, Discipline and Privileges to respond to allegations that he pulled a pistol on Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal.

Bukonjo West MP Atikins Katusabe also accuses Gen Tumwine of lecturing him on his sacrifices and draining Parliament into bush-politics.

During a session in which the General declined to defend himself, he emphasized that he fought, provoking reactions from his colleagues.