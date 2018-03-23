MP’s blame health ministry for fake Hepatitis B vaccines

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament’s Committee on Health has blamed fake Hepatitis B vaccines on laxity and conspiracy within the ministry of Health.

The committee chairperson Dr. Michael Bukenya says there are people in the ministry who are culpable on the matter and must be investigated.

The Bukuya County MP also says Dr. Medard Bitekyerezo, the Board Chair National Drug Authority has been in NDA for a short time, so he cannot be blamed for the mess.

Meanwhile, the ministry reportedly has no policy on Hepatitis B despite the fact that this program for voluntary immunization has been on for 3 years

This comes after the NDA sent the suspected Hepatitis B vaccines to Geneva, Switzerland at the World Health Organisation laboratory for review.