MP’s attacked for increasing their allowances

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has lashed out at Members of Parliament for always increasing their allowances at the expense of other civil servants in the country.

This follows reports that the MPs had increase their benefits by 40% due the high cost of living.

Speaking to KFM, the FDC deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo says the sky rocketing cost of living does affect all Ugandans and not just MPs so they should not be selfish.

However, Peter Ogwang, a parliamentary commissioner earlier blamed the reports of finance ministry officials whom he accused of using the media to blackmail parliament.

While Jim Mugunga, the Ministry of Finance spokesperson says he is not aware of any such development.