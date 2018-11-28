Mps attack marine delayed response

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Legislators have attacked marine police for allegedly failing to bar the embattled boat from moving despite realizing that it was in bad shape and over loaded.

This followed a report from ministry of works accounting for this accident and intervention so far taken.

Speaking in par aliment this afternoon, the Member of Parliament for Kampala central Muhammad Nsereko said that accounts from survivors and fishermen at Gaba show that marine officers knew the problem but they were compromised by the organizers.

He said that even at the fateful time distress call were sent but response from come after a while leaving people to die helpless.

However the minister for works Gareth Kitutu in the report said that marine police response as soon as they received the alert from the drowning boat