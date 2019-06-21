MPs ask govt to Nationalise training oil and gas

By Moses Kyeyune.

Members of Parliament have challenged the government to spread oil and gas training to all technical and vocational institutions across the country.

The call has been made by a section of members from the different sectoral committees of Parliament during their field trip in the albertine.

The trip is spearheaded by the Committee on Natural Resources.

Only three institutions have acquired international accreditation for skills development in oil and gas, and they are all located in Bunyoro sub-regiona.

They include; Kinyara Sugar Factory, the Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba and Q-Sourcing.

MPs however argue that limiting accredited institutes to Bunyoro region does not meet the objective of promoting local content nationally.

Aswa County MP Reagan Okumu and Tororo County’s Fredrick Angura and others argued that oil is a national resource and trainings should be distributed to the country without restrictions.

The Petroleum Authority of Uganda is already undertaking the training of 240 learners in high-end skills in international wielding standards.

Peninah Ahebwa, the Director of Technical Services at the Authority Uganda, said that government has assessed vocational institutions in other regions in the country for possible international accreditation.