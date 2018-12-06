MPs ask govt to back-off Bulambuli land

By Moses Kyeyune.

Lawmakers on the Presidential Affairs Committee have asked Parliament to compel the government to back off Bulambuli land, citing unresolved ownership questions.

The committee in its 176-page report to Parliament wants the government to find land elsewhere to resettle survivors of landslides in the Elgon region.

The MPs, according to the report, found it not prudent to spend Government funds on infrastructure that is sitting on land characterized by ownership challenges,” reads the report in part.

The committee also established that there are still many unresolved complaints to different stakeholders.

The Committee wants the government to rethink its position on Bulambuli land and instead relocate the affected people to areas with a clear public status.

Government is in possession of Land in different parts of the country including parts of government lands reserved for refugees in Kiryandongo, Kyangwali, Isingiro, Rwamanja and Kyaka, the legislators said.

The investigation followed media reports that over Shs 32 bn that had been committed for the purchase and resettlement activities had been swindled.