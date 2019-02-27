MP’s adopt motion to recall Kyaligonza as ambassador

By Moses Kyeyune.

Members of parliament have asked Rtd Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza to resign or be recalled as Uganda’s Ambassador to Burundi.

General Kyaligonza is on the spot together with his security guards for assaulting Sgt Esther Namaganda at Seeta over the weekend as she carried out her duties.

In a motion moved by the Chairperson of the Uganda Women Parliamentary association and also Budaka MP Pamella Kamugo, Kyaligonza’s actions were brutal and mirror the growing impunity among high ranking officials.

She has recommended for his prosecution and ultimate promotion of Sgt Namaganda.

Her motion has been supported by other MPS who have described the ambassador’s actions as shameful.

