MPL partners with Jesuit Refugee Service to promote reading

By Moses Ndhaye

Monitor Publications Limited (MPL) has partnered with Jesuit Refugee Services to promote the reading culture in schools.

While launching the program at St. Peters Primary School in Kampala, Ms. Elizabeth Namaganda, the head of marketing Nation Media Group Uganda said Daily Monitor will continue promoting the reading culture initiative through its pullout Magazine, “News Papers in Education”.

She says many learners are not often informed about current affairs and other important information that is not provided in the text books. It will also help improve the learners’ vocabulary. “News papers have upto 10,000 new words in every issue on a daily basis,” said Ms Namaganda.

The program is running in several schools in the districts of Kitgum, Kampala and Adjumani where the Jusuit refuges services organization will be supporting the project in rural schools where pupils cannot easily access news papers.

The Deputy Country directory, Jesuit Refugee Service, Ms. Christina Zetlmeisl says the partnership will no doubt improve the reading culture among the less privileged learners in rural areas.

MPL has previously partnered with other groups like Rotary for the same cause.