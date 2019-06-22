MP Zaake acquitted of escape from custody

BY FELIX WAROM OKELLO.

Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake has been acquitted of charges of escape from lawful custody.

In his ruling, the Arua Grade One Magistrate, Swaleh Asiku, said: Zaake has no case to answer since police left him at the hospital unguarded, meant that he was not a suspect.

Zaake was on February 22 charged with escaping from lawful custody and released on bail of Shs 50 million not cash.

Zaake and Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi known as Bobo Wine, were among the 33 suspects arrested in Arua on allegations of stoning President Museveni’s convoy on August 13, during the Arua Municipality by-election campaigns.

His lawyer Medard Segona contends that his client was kidnapped and was being illegally detained after torture and wants to appeal seeking compensation.

