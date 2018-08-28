MP Wadri to appeal court ruling barring him from his constituency for 3 months

By Ssebuliba Samuel………………

The newly elected Member of Parliament for Arua Municipality Kassiano Wadri has vowed to appeal against the court ruling that has barred him from his constituency for a period of three month.

While releasing 33 suspects including four members of parliament yesterday, the Gulu High court judge Joseph Mubiru said that Wadri will not be allowed to access his constituency for three month because his presence can jeopardize police investigations.

Wadri now says he cannot stay away from his people for all this period, and thus he is planning to run back to court to secure his total freedom.

He says that he is a duly elected member of parliament, who was elected to serve his people.