Mp Tinkasimire attacks parliament over OTT tax for Mps

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Buyaga county west Mp Bernabas Tinkasimire has taken a swipe at commissioners of parliament over a proposal to have the public pay internet and OTT tax for Mps.

The move last week drew mixed reactions from various stakeholders and created a disagreement between the commissioners against the speaker Rebecca Kadaga who vowed to rescind the decision

Speaking to Kfm Hon Tinkasimire said he suspected that the whole idea which he described as unfortunate was spear headed by the commission and not the legislators themselves.

He says this plot should be dropped to avoid wasting tax payers money, knowing that it was the very parliament that passed the OTT tax.

One of the commissioners of parliament Peter Ogwang in charge of finance and planning last week defended the move saying legislators were serving the public and needed to be facilitated to do so.

