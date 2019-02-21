Mp Ssewanyana released on police bond

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Makindye West Member of Parliament Allan Ssewanyana has this afternoon been released on police bond.

The legislator was being detained at Nagalama police station in Mukono district since Monday, after his arrest during a demonstrating at Kirudu hospital.

He has ben charged with inciting violence and ordered to report back at police on Friday 22.

The MP’s lawyer Abdallah Kiwanuka has told KFM that to secure his release, they had to engage Katwe Police Station.

Allan Ssewanyana together with residents were protesting the sewerage flowing from the hospital to their houses.

