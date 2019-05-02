MP Semujju Nganda tasks gov’t to explain shrinking media space

By Moses Kyeyune.

Kiira Municipality MP Ibrahim Semujju Nganda has tasked the government to explain the shrinking media space in the country.

The lawmaker has been speaking on what he called deteriorating media freedom, which has also eaten into the country’s global ranking.

The Uganda Communications Commission on Tuesday issued a directive for the suspension of 39 journalists from 13 media houses over live broadcast of a procession by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine.

Whereas the regulator cited breach of minimum broadcasting standards, a section of MP’s claim that it is a direct attack on media freedom.

The concerns also come just a day as Uganda prepares to join the rest of the world to celebrate the International day on Press Freedom.

