MP Otoo attacks deputy Speaker, vows not to attend his chaired parliamentary proceedings until 2021

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Aruu county Member of Parliament Odonga Otoo has vowed not to attend any parliamentary proceedings chaired by the deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya until 2021.

In a letter dated 5th September, the legislator expressed displeasure over the conduct of the deputy speaker on the report of Robert Kyagulanyi and Francis Zaake.

Otto accused the deputy speaker of bias and direct political leanings and going against the rules of procedure by sidelining opposition legislators who were not given chance to speak despite standing up.

Speaking to Kfm Otto now says he will only attend sessions chaired by speaker Rebecca Kadaga, further noting that he is to champion a motion to amend the constitution to bar a presiding speaker from belonging to any party.