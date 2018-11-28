MP Nsereko questions Brian White powers

By Moses Kyeyune.

Kampala Central MP Mohammed Nsereko has asked parliament to probe what he calls suspicious powers wielded by socialite Brian White.

Nsereko has been submitting views on irregularities in the rescue mission and recovery on bodies drowned in Lake Victoria following the Saturday wreckage on Lake Victoria.

Nsereko says that the acts by Brian White to take control of a rather security operation is unbelievable.

The MP wants government to explain the source of such power.

