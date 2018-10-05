MP Nsereko – over 5500 vehicles affected by ban on importation of old cars

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Legislators have asked government to extend the date of banning importation old vehicles into the country which has affected over 5500 vehicles

In May parliament passed the Traffic and Road Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2018 that among others effected a ban on the importation of vehicles that are 15 years old or more from their date of manufacture.

Acording to the Kampala Central Division MP Muhammad Nsereko ministry of finance needs to prevail over the Uganda Revenue Authority to extend this date

He said that over 5500 vehicles are packed at URA offices and this is affecting Ugandan business people who are struggling with capital

However in response the state minister for Finance David Bahati said that ministry of Finance has no chance to exempt the Taxes unless the Law is amended again to allow the exemptions.