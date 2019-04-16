MP Nsereko, Kampala District Land Board sued for alleged sale of gazzete road

By Ruth Anderah.

Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko has been dragged to Commercial Court by a wild life conservation trust seeking to recover 800 million shillings.

Nsereko is jointly sued with Kampala District Land Board.

In its law suit, Bwindi Mgahinga conservation claims that it suffered loss stemming out of illegal and unlawful creation of title in respect of a gazette road comprised in Freehold Register Volume 1440 Folio 8 and known as plot 8 Bat Valley Crescent Kampala.

The wild life conservation trust states that on April 4th 2014 entered into a sale agreement with Nsereko of the suit land for a consideration of 800 million shillings which was paid in full.

Pursuant to the sale, the plaintiff Bwindi Mgahinga conservation trust] at the instance of the 1st defendant was registered as the proprietor of the suit land in June, 2014 but upon request for permission from KCCA to develop the suit land, the same was denied in a letter dated August 5th 2015.

Through its lawyers of Nangwala, Rezida & Co Advocates, it seeking general damages for total failure of consideration and misrepresentation and costs of the suit occasioned by a breach of contract and unlawful creation of title in respect of a gazette road.

The file has been allocated to Justice Richard Wejuli Wabwire for hearing.