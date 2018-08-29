MP Nambooze driven to court in an Ambulance before being charged

By Ruth Anderah…………….

The Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has been charged before the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court with incitement of the public to commit an offense.

Nambooze was driven to court in an ambulance from the police Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters in Kibuli where she was summoned to appear this morning since her return from a hospital in India.

Namboozedid not enter in the dock because she is confined to a wheel chair because of spinal cord and leg injuries suffered during the fracas that ensued in parliament last year.

She has however pleaded not guilty to the offense and Grade One Magistrate Noah Sajjabi has released her on a non cash bail of Shs 5 million.

Her sureties have executed a non cash bond of ten million shillings to ensure that she returns to court on September 27th for mention.

According to prosecution’s Deborah Itau, on June 9th 2018 through utterings and writings in the media, Nambooze incited the public to attack and murder public figures however guarded they may be since government could not secure them.

It should be remembered that Nambooze was summoned to explain her utterances after the former Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga was shot dead by unknown people, a few meters away from his home at Mattuga.