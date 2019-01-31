MP Nambooze cautions Waluswaka on life presidency

By Moses Kyeyune.

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze has lashed out at her Bunyole West Counterpart James Waluswaka for allegedly perpetuating another abuse to the constitution.

Nambooze’s remarks come in the midst of a ploy to introduce a parliamentary political system to replace the presidential system.

Under the parliamentary system, a president is not directly elected, and he or she can only emerge from a party with majority seats in Parliament.

Nambooze says that the move is being popularized by the Bunyole West legislator, whom she has asked to take caution,

By press time, Waluswaka was not available for a comment on the matter.