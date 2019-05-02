Mp Mbwatekamwa condemns Gov’t over wasteful spending

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kasambya county Member of Parliament Gaffa Mbwatekamwa has criticized government over wasteful spending at the cost of tax payers.

His comments follow the latest Auditor General’s report in which it was revealed that government spends more than Shs 100 billion annually on rent for premises where its agencies and ministries are housed.

Mbwatekamwa says government should construct its own buildings to accommodate the various ministries, statutory agencies and commissions to reduce its expenditure on renting office space.