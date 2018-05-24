MP Luttamaguzi attacks DP party members for selfishly supporting other opposition candidates

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Opposition Democratic party strong man, also Nakaseke south county MP, Paul Luttamaguzi has criticized some members of the party for selfishly supporting other opposition candidates.

Some individual members like the lord mayor EriasLukwago and Mukono North MP Betty Namboozehave often been put on the spot by the party for supporting other opposition candidates in various elections.

According to Luttamaguzisuch actions must be discouraged because they breed disunity.

Meanwhile the Democratic Party recently declaredfull support for FDC’s Betty Muzanirain the forthcoming Rukungiri by election for the Woman Member of Parliament.