MP Lubogo denies jailing opponent Muyanga over failure to pay election petition costs

AbubakerKirunda

Bulamogi county Member of Parliament Kenneth Lubogo has denied masterminding the arrest of his political opponent and NBS show host Simon Muyanga Lutaya over failure to pay election petition court costs amounting to 51M shillings.

Muyanga was yesterday arrested from his work station by lawyers of Lubogo by the lawyers of Lubogo led by Hassan Kamba.

These presented Muyanga before Jinja court Grade one Magistrate Sumaya Kisule who committed Muyanga to Kirinya prison for six months for refusing to pay the court costs.

Speaking to KFM Lubogo says he did not command his lawyers to arrest Muyanga adding that he had already cleared money for his lawyers and thus there was no reason to have Muyanga arrested.