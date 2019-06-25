MP Latif opposes Judiciary’s request to take part of City square

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Kawempe North MP Abdul Latif Ssebbagala has asked the judiciary to consider constructing the court of appeal premises away from the city center.

This comes after a request from the Judiciary’s Estates manger Dr. Christopher Ebal to KCCA to give them part of city square expand.

Speaking to KFM the legislator expressed concerns of the increasing encroachment on open and green spaces in Kampala.

He urges that construction of this court away from the central division will de-congest the city.

Kampala Lord May Elias Lukwago has opposed to the request.