MP lashes out to Gov’t over national carrier

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kalungu West Member of Parliament Joseph Ssewungu has condemned government for pushing the first commercial flight of the Uganda Airlines.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Eng Monica Azuba told parliament last week that the Uganda Airlines would commerce work in August as opposed to July.

She said the rescheduling was due to the fact that the revived national carrier is yet to get an air operating certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Ssewungu however faults government for having failed to prepare enough to have the national carrier.

Government revived the Uganda National Airlines that was established in 1977, but ceased operations in 2001.

This year in April, two Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft were purchased from Canada at Shs 280bn – with more aircraft expected into the country to make up the six-airplane fleet.

