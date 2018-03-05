MP Kyagulanyi – Civil servants should learn to smartly work with Museveni

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

As the newly appointed inspector general of police Martin Okoth Ochola take on this new role, politicians have warned him against following footsteps of his predecessor.

Gen kale kayihura was yesterday replaced by his deputy Martin Okoth Ochola, in a dramatic move that did not spare the minister for security Gen Henry Tumukunda.

According to the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, Gen kayihura for long has been building institution centered on him and this automatically led to his eventual downfall

He has however warned all civil servant must learn to smartly work with president Museveni because he can easily drop them even without prior warning.

He is now calling for through investigation into all atrocities allegedly committed by Kayihura in his 12 year leadership