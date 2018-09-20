MP Gerald Karuhanga says his life is in danger after receiving threatening messages

By Moses Kyeyune.

Ntungamo municipality Member of Parliament Gerald Karuhanga says his life is in danger after receiving threatening messages.

This is the fourth Mp to report threats on his life after Mbale district woman Mp Connie Nakayenze Galiwango, BuhwejuMp Francis Mwijukye and Busongora North Mp William Nzoghu.

Kauhanga an FDC leaning independent says he got the message from an MTN line saying he is next to be killed in the recent wave of murders.

He says he has reported the matter to police adding that it could be aimed at intimidating him to back off Bobi Wine’s people power movement.