MP donates Shs1million for road works

By Abubaker Kirunda.

Bukooli North Member of Parliament Guster Mugoya Kyawa has donated Shs 1 million to the constituents to help in the rehabilitation of roads.

MP Kyawa said the donation is to cater for fuel to work on some of the impassable roads in Kapyanga sub-county.

Kyawa said residents need to team up for developments in the district instead of politicking.

He was concerned that some leaders in the district are always forcing the Chief administrative officer to give them money outside the budget for individual use instead of looking at things which affect majority residents.

He said this has made it hard kyawa said he is investigating those reports and take on those behind wastage of tax payer’s money for selfish gains instead of working on roads.