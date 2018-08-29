MP demands for the arrest of Police officers who paraded evidence against Bobi Wine

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Buvuma Member of Parliament Robert Migadde has asked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to give directives for the arrest of police officers who paraded false evidence against Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

His comments followed the dropped charges of being in possession of guns and ammunition before the general court martial.

The legislator says giving false information by security organs is likely to compromise national security.

Related Stories………………

Hotel owner denies Bobi wine had a gun

Bobi wine charged, airlifted to Makindye barracks

Bobi Wine, Kasiano and 10 others granted bail