MP Betty Nambooze case pushed to March 2019

By Ruth Anderah.

The incitement to violance case against Mukono Municipality member of parliament Betty NamboozeBakireke has been adjourned by Nakawa magistrates court until March 7th 2019.

The case has been adjourned by a grade one magistrate Noah Sajjabi and ordered prosecution to produce witnesses on that day.

Nambooze who was in Court, is alleged to have inciting members of the public to commit offenses against Government officials.

According to prosecution, Nambooze on the June 9th 2018 through utterings and writings in the media, she incited the public to attack and murder public figures whenever guarded they could be since government could not secure them.

Namboze was summoned by police to explain her words just after a few days when assailants had attacked and gunned down the former Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga near his home at Mattuga.