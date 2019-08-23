MP attacks university staff association for neglecting their obligations

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Member of Parliament for Ruhinda North, Thomas Tayeebwa has attacked leaders of staff associations in public universities for neglecting their teaching roles.

According to Tayeebwa, it has been established that some lecturers who are supposed to teach students 10 hours a week are teaching only 1 hour a week.

He adds that it has been established that lecturers have left the role of marking student’s scripts to master’s students.

Tayebwa says with all these glaring gaps, it selfish for lectures to demand for more salary.

He has now asked the varsity lecturers to strike a balance between asking for salary enhancement which favors them and the right of the students to study.

However the outgoing chairperson kyambogo university academic staff association Dr Grace Lubaale says lecturers need more pay because they are fulfilling all their obligations