MP Accused of poisoning parliament receptionist

By Ruth Anderah.

Woman MP representing Kalungu district Elizabeth Karungi has been dragged to High Court in Kampala for allegedly poisoning a parliamentary receptionist.

Court documents indicate that on September 1st 2018 at cafe Pap restaurant at parliamentary avenue, through a waitress, Karungi administered poison in a mineral water bottle to Donna Kamuli, whom she suspected of having an affair with her estranged husband Allan Kamugisha.

Kamuli says on the fateful afternoon she got a call from the MP asking her to meet at the said restaurant to have a woman to woman talk.

That while there ,the MP narrated to the Kamuli of how her husband Kamugisha is seeing a fairly young brown lady whom he picks from a hotel in Makerere Kikoni and drops her at Parliament .

Kamuli contends that the MP disclosed to her that she had put a price of 20 million shillings for people to trail and kill that young woman who is distablizing her marriage.

She says however immediately after taking the water, she experienced untold stomach ache prompting her to carry out a thorough medical check up and examination at the Government analytical laboratory and it showed out that a pesticide -Deltamethrin was administered in her drink .

Now through her lawyer Ladislous Rwakafuuzi ; Kamuli now asks court to order MP Karungi to pay her damages for causing permanent damage to her intestines , eyes and the entire nervous system because according to medical orders the poisonous substance detected in (Kamuli’s) body has no cure .