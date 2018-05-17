Mozambican president calls for closer economic & political ties with Uganda

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Mozambiqan president Filipe Jacinto Nyusi has called for closer economic and political ties between Mozambique and Uganda, ahead of the visit to his country today by President Yoweri Museveni.

A statement from the Foreign Affairs ministry indicates that president Museveni will also pay a historical visit to Montpeuz in Cape Delgado District where he joined the Frelimo liberation fighters.

This was during the war of independence against the Portuguese in the 70s and was also able to train a number of Ugandan fighters including Generals Salim Saleh, Ivan Koreta and Fred Rwigyema.​

Earlier while receiving credentials from Ambassador Richard Kabonero, High Commissioner of Uganda to Mozambique at the office of the President in Maputo, the President of Mozambique recalled the strong historical ties in the liberation struggle between Frelimo and President Yoweri Museveni.

During his state visit a number of bilateral agreements are to be signed between Uganda and Mozqambique.